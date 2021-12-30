Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.83. Celularity shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

CELU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

