Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Achieves $98.65 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $98.65 million and $664,407.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 98,642,576 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

