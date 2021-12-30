CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

