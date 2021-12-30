Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 5.7%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 51,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 164,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Cartier Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.99 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

