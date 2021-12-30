CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

PRTS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 559,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,093. The company has a market capitalization of $584.77 million, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.62. CarParts.com has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 148,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,041,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

