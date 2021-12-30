Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

CABGY opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.