CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 177,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth $10,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

