Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.05 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

