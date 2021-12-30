Capital Analysts LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $115.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

