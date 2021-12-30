Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.