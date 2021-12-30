Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

