Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

