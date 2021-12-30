Capital Analysts LLC Buys 142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $168.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $168.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

