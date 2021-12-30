Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 658 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $207.89 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

