Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

RHS opened at $168.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $168.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

