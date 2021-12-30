CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.89. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

