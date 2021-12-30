Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE:PBY.UN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.33 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75.
About Canso Credit Income Fund
