Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:PBY.UN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.33 and a twelve month high of C$15.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.75.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.