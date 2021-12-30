Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.28

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$146.28 and traded as high as C$157.46. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$156.66, with a volume of 194,915 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$151.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$146.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

