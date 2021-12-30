Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $454,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $435.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.32. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $255.21 and a 52-week high of $442.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.