Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after buying an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 113.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,626 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $95.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.