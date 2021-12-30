Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,921.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,796.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

