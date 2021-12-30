Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,450,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 113.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

