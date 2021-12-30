Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

