Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

