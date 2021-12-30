Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

