Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after purchasing an additional 335,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

