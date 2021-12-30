Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

