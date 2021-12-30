Camden Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 152,008 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 67,960.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 207,280 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.