Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,917 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 35,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 168.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $18.05 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

