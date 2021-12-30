Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 140,575 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,898,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

CHPT stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

