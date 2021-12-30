Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,958,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

