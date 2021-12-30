Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $35,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

