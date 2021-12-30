Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in PPG Industries by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PPG Industries by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

