Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

