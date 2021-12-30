C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24.

On Thursday, October 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Walmart by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

