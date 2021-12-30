Bytom Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and $5.31 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00311771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,723,998,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,193,469 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

