Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $245,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.