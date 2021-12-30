Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.73

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 2603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.