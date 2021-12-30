Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 8,089 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,191. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

