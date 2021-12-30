Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 31,862 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,862 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,191,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 138,481 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 84,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

