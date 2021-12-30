Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.22. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,124. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

