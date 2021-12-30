Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 9,075 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

CERN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,107. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.