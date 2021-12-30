BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.54. BTRS shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2,947 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 269,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 750,255 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 20.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 694,870 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 23.3% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 4,019,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

