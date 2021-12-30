Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 43.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

NYSE AIG opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

