Brookstone Capital Management Has $794,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95.

