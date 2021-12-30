Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

