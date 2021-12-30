Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

ACN stock opened at $415.42 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.02. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

