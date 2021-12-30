Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 11,781 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

