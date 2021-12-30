Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,830,000 after buying an additional 850,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.