Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $73.77

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 44,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,797. Yum China has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

